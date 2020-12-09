Chilly, foggy, & frosty start with above average afternoon temperatures

Happy Wednesday! We are waking up to some chilly temperatures once again this morning.
Morning temperatures are at or below freezing again this morning across the Valley which means more of that patchy frost and fog this morning. Overnight wind turned to the south which is going to draw up some warmer temperatures as we head into the afternoon. However, it will stay cold to start the day.Nothin’ but sunshine on the way this afternoon and that will allow us to warm into the mid to upper 50s for much of the Valley! Some communities might even climb into the low 60s.
The warmth will carry on into the rest of the week as our high temperatures will be into the mid-60s on Thursday and Friday along with more sunshine. As temperatures go up so will the humidity, and by this weekend we will have enough moisture to bring in rain for Saturday morning. The intensity and timing of the rain is still in question, but we will likely have a wet day on Saturday. There may be some showers that spill over into Sunday as well, but Saturday is more likely to have rain all day than Sunday. As the front passes through on Sunday it will drop our temperatures back below normal to start next week. We also have to watch Monday for some more rain & maybe some flurries, but it is still early in the game for that.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
