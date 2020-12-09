Chargers open season Friday amidst COVID-19 protocol

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another season of College basketball for the UAH Men and Women’s basketball programs will be unlike any other in history.
Both teams are starting their season in December due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The season will be conference only, as the Gulf South Conference announced a 20 game schedule. The conference also split its basketball conference into divisions for the first time since 2010-11.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of our guys hopefully trying to play on Friday night, and Saturday afternoon,” UAH Men’s Head Coach John Schulman said during a virtual press conference. “It’s been a lot of work trying to play a basketball game this year. Normally it’s practice work, now it’s testing three times a week, now it’s about meeting with our administration on how we sit during games and how all that’s gonna work. But we’re thrilled to be playing on Friday night.”
“I basically told them to try and stay in your bubble,” UAH Women’s coach Andrea Lemmond added during the virtual press conference. “We are your bubble. Women’s basketball is your bubble. So they’re hungry and they want to play. So I think we’ve tried to do the best we can and encourage them to be smart. But we’ve got good kids that want o play, so they’ve kinda did this on their own.”
The Gulf South Conference 20 game schedule will feature a combination of single game matchups and two-game series against the same opponents on consecutive days at the same location.
The format is intended to streamline testing protocols and reduce travel costs.
Additionally, the conference will implement a mirrored schedule, with the men and women playing at opposite sites, eliminating all doubleheaders.
Protocols are in place at Spragins Hall, home for UAH men’s and women’s basketball. For the month of December, UAH will only allow friends and family inside Spragins Hall. The Chargers will stream all home games on their You Tube Channel this season free of charge.
The GSC Basketball Championships is set to begin on March 2, 2021 with quarterfinals play.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.