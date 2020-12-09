Blanket drive continues at Oakwood University Church on Wednesday, Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Oakwood University Church’s community blanket drive continues on Wednesday and Friday.
According to Associate Pastor Paul Goodridge, blanket donations (preferably white in color for cleaning purposes) can be dropped off at the Oakwood University Church on following days and times:
- Wednesday, December 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, December 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This initiative is part of a continuation of Oakwood University Church’s community outreach which include food giveaways on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The church served as a COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday, December 8.
The church partnered with Huntsville Hospital to test community residents, church members, and students. The tests were free for those without health insurance, and the co-pay was waived for those with insurance.
For more information on Oakwood University Church’s community outreach, contact Pastor Goodridge at 352-207-3451 or pgoodridge@oucsda.org.
