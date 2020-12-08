Travel nurses speak out about pay

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s no secret that there is currently a shortage of nurses, especially during this coronavirus pandemic.
Yesterday, Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said nurses who usually travel for work should stay home.
Today travel nurses are speaking out, saying they can make a lot more money by packing their bags.
“Usually as a travel nurse you can make anywhere from double, triple, sometimes more, especially during the pandemic. They’re competing with all of these other hospitals across the country for the staff to come in and work for them, and help them to make sure they maintain safe staffing,” said travel nurse Brianna Brummett.
Brianna Brummett reached out to us after hearing the president President Powers talk about travel nurses.
“When I heard her speak about us needing to stay in our own areas, in our state, in our community, I understand where she’s coming from, I understand what she means, but ultimately you have to give incentives for your employees to want to stay,” said Brummett.
If you’ve driven by a hospital or medical facility you’ve probably seen the sign saying “Heroes work here.”
Travel nurses say hospital leaders should pay nurses like heroes and make it competitive, instead of trying to shame them into staying close by for a fraction of the pay.
“I was away from home from April until September. I didn’t get to come home I didn’t get to see my family not a single time. We FaceTime, but FaceTime is not the same as being in person,” said Brummett.
Travel nurses like Brummett say they are aware of the nurse shortage, but they say, like all people, you have to do what’s necessary of your own life.
