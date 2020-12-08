Senior at Decatur High School earns full scholarship to Yale University

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Christian Bailey, senior at Decatur High School, said she went into a state of shock when she read an email Tuesday on her acceptance to Yale University.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the message from the QuestBridge program also said she had received an all-expenses paid scholarship to the Ivy League school where tuition is $57,700 annually and other yearly costs can exceed $17,000.
“I could not believe it. I had to keep reading it, like, ‘Does it say my name?’ All day I was preparing myself for rejection,” Bailey said. “But when I saw it I was like, all of my hard work (has) paid off.”
The 18-year-old said her motivation to excel academically came from her mother, Sabrina Long. Long was a single mother and overcame personal and financial hardships to raise Bailey, her twin brother Christopher, and the twins’ older sister Claire.
“Not having a lot (makes) your self-esteem really low: ‘Am I enough? Am I going to get anywhere in life?’” Bailey said. “You just kind of have to push those thoughts to the back and keep having faith in yourself. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if that wouldn’t have happened.”
Bailey will have completed eight AP courses by the time she graduates, including chemistry, calculus, biology and literature. She added that she plans to major in molecular cell biology with a track in genetics and development at Yale.
In addition to being involved in a number of extracurricular activities, Bailey maintained a 4.35 GPA throughout high school.
