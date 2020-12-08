Rainsville man sues former jailers after alleged violation of rights during March arrest

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Rainsville man is suing several former DeKalb county jailers after he says he was beaten and tased while handcuffed in the jail.
The federal lawsuit claims Anthony David Nute’s constitutional rights were violated during his arrest back in March.
He was transported to the Dekalb County Jail by Rainsville police. Nute claims he was beaten to the point were the bones in his face were fractured.
For several minutes, cameras in the jail recorded the incident.
The video at the top of this story is a two minute portion of a 13 minute tape WAFF obtained from Nute’s attorney. WAFF 48 reviewed the full 13 minutes provided and made the editorial decision to only post this two minute section. No audio was provided on any of the video provided. Prior to the beginning and following the end of the section posted, nudity is contained in the tape during the booking process.
Sheriff Welden said of the case: “These kind of actions goes against everything we stand for, and we will not stand for it. That’s why immediate and appropriate action was taken. Our office only stands for what’s right. We deal with the wrong when it comes along, whether it’s an employee or anyone else. There is no justification in breaking the law that we are sworn to uphold regardless of who it is. God Bless!”
The employees involved were immediately terminated and the case was referred to an outside agency for investigation.
