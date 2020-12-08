Search for Decatur man ends after located safely in Kentucky

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: James Roger Lamb was safely located in Kentucky on Tuesday according to Decatur Police.
ORIGINAL: Police are asking for help locating a missing man from Decatur.
On December 6, James Roger Lamb, 47, went to the hospital for treatment around 2 p.m. and requested law enforcement.
Before officers could arrive, Lamb left the hospital and was not located, according to police.
Since leaving the hospital, members of Lamb’s family say they have not seen, or heard from him. They also said they believe he could be in possession of firearms.
We’re told Lamb suffers from multiple medical conditions that could alter his mindset.
Authorities say they have reason to believe Lamb was in Morrison, Tennessee on December 7th. However, it is unknown where he is going at this time.
Lamb is driving a black 2007 Suzuki SX4 with a tag of 52LB693.
If you see Lamb, police ask that you use caution due to possibly being armed with a firearm.
If anyone has any information on this man, you are asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov
