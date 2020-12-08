New Hope Elementary, High schools set for remote learning until after holidays

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Madison County Schools announced on Monday that both New Hope Elementary and High School will be remote learning the rest of this month.
Madison County School Superintendent Allen Perkins said in a statement that after assessing a number of variables within the school, the decision was made for student and staff safety to remain and/or transition to 100% remote learning.
New Hope Elementary and High School will continue in remote learning until December 21 which is the final day of class instruction this year.
Chromebooks will be issued to students who need them.
Remote instruction will be provided through Google Classroom and SchoolsPLP.
Student meals will be served each day:
- New Hope High School 11:00 AM -11:30 AM
- New Hope Elementary 11:00 - Noon
ORIGINAL: New Hope Elementary School is transitioning to remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to a statement released by Madison County Superintendent Allen Perkins on Tuesday, New Hope will transition to 100% remote learning beginning with Wednesday’s school day. At the end of the week, the situation will be reassessed with the possibility of returning to a hybrid schedule.
Teachers will also be available throughout the school day to help students with their work via email and Google Meet. Google Meetings will also be scheduled for students to receive direct instruction and live help.
