Missing Jackson County man found dead on Tuesday

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have located the body of a man missing near Hogjaw Valley.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen confirmed Rickey Fay Dowell was found late Tuesday evening by a duck hunter. Dowell’s body was discovered near the area search crews had originally canvassed earlier in the month.
No foul play suspected is suspected in Dowell’s death.
ORIGINAL: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a potential missing person on Tuesday.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen told WAFF’s Stefante Randall Rickey Fay Dowell’s car was found on Sunday off of County Road 91 in the Hogjaw Valley area. According to Harnen, a group of hunters believe they heard someone yelling for help but could not locate him at that time.
The Sheriff’s Office received information believing the 65 year old man to have been picked up heading toward Tennessee, but a wallet belonging to Dowell has been found in the area of his vehicle.
Officials are now conducting another search of the area.
Stay tuned to this story for further updates as they are released.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.