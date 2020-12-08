Man charged in 2019 slaying of father

FLORENECE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is charged with capital murder for the 2019 Lauderdale County shooting death of his father, officials said.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, a Lauderdale County grand jury returned the indictment on Randall Coty Bobo, Chief Assistant Lauderdale County District Attorney Angie Hamilton said.
He and his mother were charged in the death of his father, Randall Bobo.
The senior Bobo was shot on September 18, 2019, and Peggy Sue Hall, who is Coty Bobo’s mother and Randall Bob’s ex-wife, was arrested that day and charged with capital murder in the case.
Lt. Brad Potts with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said Bobo was shot once in the head and once in the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Surveillance video shows Coty Bobo and his mother arrived in the same vehicle at a convenience store on Royal Avenue near Braly Stadium that morning. The grand jury indictment charges Coty Bobo with two counts. The first is capital murder-accomplice liability; the other is criminal conspiracy to commit murder.
