Huntsville Humane Society hosting pet food giveaway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s great to know there are so many food drives and giveaways going on in north Alabama recently.
Unfortunately, with the difficult economic times, some families in our community are also having to make tough decisions when it comes to feeding their pets.
One local group has noticed the problem many families are facing this winter.
Good news, the Greater Huntsville Human Society is giving away free dog and cat food for families who need a little help to making sure their furry friends stay full!
Pet Food Giveaways:
- Wednesday, December 9th
- 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday, December 26th
- 9:00 - 11:00 a.m.
Participants can pick up food at the shelter located at 2812 Johnson Road SW Huntsville, AL 35805.
Dry dog and cat food will be provided to cover up to 4 animals per household. Medium to large dogs will receive at least 20 pounds of dry kibble, per dog. Small dogs will receive at least 7 pounds of food per dog. Each cat will receive at least one 3.5 pound bag of cat food.
No registration is required, no appointment is needed, and there are no special requirements needed to participate in these two events. However, information will be provided if participants wish to sign up for the program in the future.
The Greater Huntsville Humane Society provides food assistance to help people keep their furry friends in their homes and out of shelters through the King’s Community Kitchen program — Alabama’s Largest and North Alabama’s only Pet Food Bank.
Food will be distributed in a drive-through pick-up at the Annex located behind the shelter’s main building.
For the safety of all those involved, officials with the Humane Society ask that participants remain in their cars while volunteers load food in their cars while wearing masks and appropriate PPE.
If you are interested in supporting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society and its life saving efforts, please consider making a donation.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.