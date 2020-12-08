Huntsville Hospital Officials discuss vaccine for health care workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital will be the first in Alabama to receive COVID-19 vaccines after the FDA’s expected approval.
We’re told 6,825 doses of vaccines will be ready to go for frontline workers at Huntsville Hospital.
Huntsville Senior Vice President Tracy Doughty said the first shipment will be used to administer first doses.
“We will be getting the Pfizer initially and you will get the first dose on day one and three weeks later you will get the second dose,” said Doughty.
Doughty said the hospital will use later shipments to administer second doses.
50 percent will go to hospital employees, 15 percent will go to EMS and physicians offices and 20 percent will go to other hospitals.
Huntsville Hospital is also properly equipped to store the vaccines.
“We precured a freezer early on in the process and it has been at the hospital ready to go for a month or so and the state has been up to inspect it, so we are set to go,” said Doughty.
Doughty said he feels confident in the vaccine and even plans to take it himself.
“They are very affective against COVID-19, I personally trust it, I’ve read the studies and talked to physicians and I trust the vaccine and plan on taking it myself once it is available to me,” said Doughty.
