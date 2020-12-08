Former Limestone County Judge sentenced to prison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Doug Patterson, the former Limestone County judge who pleaded guilty to three felony charges of theft and abuse of power, has been sentenced to four years in state prison.
After the four years he will serve six years on probation. Steven Haddock announced the sentencing Tuesday afternoon.
Patterson told the judge he was “deeply remorseful and heart breakingly sorry.”
In return, the judge said adults are expected not to cause harm to children and the elderly and he felt like Patterson was only sorry because he got caught.
He wrote 70 checks to himself from the Limestone County Juvenile Court Services Fund and stole money from some of his elderly and disabled clients.
Judge Haddock said Patterson violated his oath of office as a judge and an attorney. He said he thought long and hard about the sentencing and had a pre-sentence investigation completed.
The investigation included an eight-page report from an outside source and a letter from a former Limestone County judge and Patterson’s mother.
The judge said it has been a year since Patterson’s indictment and Patterson hasn’t admitted why he did it.
When reporters asked him why he did it on his way out of the courthouse he responded, “I don’t know.”
Immediately after the sentencing, Patterson was taken to the Limestone County jail and will eventually be transferred to a state prison. He must pay back almost $73,000 to the Limestone County Juvenile Court Services Fund and to the families of two of his victims.
Attorney General Steve Marshall has urged the judge to throw the book at Patterson and make an example of him by giving a harsh prison sentence.
A fellow Limestone county judge Robert Baker agrees.
Baker wrote a letter mentioning Patterson’s lack of remorse and how he finds it inconceivable that a fellow judge would inflict such damage on public trust.
“The circumstances and timing of Patterson’s guilty plea were hardly the result of a moral epiphany, but rather his attempt to avoid trial which would have detailed his crimes and exposed other embarrassing details that he did not want made public,” Baker said in the letter.
