Enjoy a winter wonderland at Gaylord Opryland’s Pinetop

“Pinetop is our one stop shop for all the wintery fun,” Reg said. “We have our 15-foot tall tubing hill, our live music on the stage, a 9,000 square foot ice skating rink. If you’re not as sharp on the skates, we do have professional skaters here that perform a show, but they also give you lessons if you choose. We have an ice bumper car rink, we have reindeer, all kinds of stuff happening right here outside at Pinetop.”