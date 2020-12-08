Enjoy a winter wonderland at Gaylord Opryland’s Pinetop

NASHVILLE, TN. (WAFF) - In Alabama, we can’t exactly count on a white Christmas that many hope for this time of year.
However, if you take a short trip up to Nashville, you’ll find a place where those holiday dreams are coming true.
If you’re looking for a winter wonderland of activities, look no further than Pinetop at Gaylord Opryland!
WAFF met up with Senior Marketing Manager at Gaylord Opryland, Rob Reg. He filled us in on all of the Christmas activities visitors can expect!
“Pinetop is our one stop shop for all the wintery fun,” Reg said. “We have our 15-foot tall tubing hill, our live music on the stage, a 9,000 square foot ice skating rink. If you’re not as sharp on the skates, we do have professional skaters here that perform a show, but they also give you lessons if you choose. We have an ice bumper car rink, we have reindeer, all kinds of stuff happening right here outside at Pinetop.”
Pinetop is an outdoor, Appalachian inspired village offering tubing, ice skating, ice bumper cars, shows, live performances, shopping and more! After a day of making memories, warm up with a cozy drink and some delicious treats.
I couldn’t leave without trying out some of the fun for myself! Let’s just say I slid down a lot faster than I thought.
Don’t think Pinetop has all of the fun though. It’s just one of the many holiday attractions here at Gaylord Opryland.
“We have so much Christmas, so many holiday activities here at Gaylord Opryland. You got to come up, make that short drive, check us out!” Reg added.
Well, you heard the man. Grab your hats and scarves and get ready to have some fun at Opryland this holiday season!
