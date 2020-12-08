Decatur Housing Authority resident’s toilet overflows, floods house after filing maintenance request

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - ”All of this stuff right here has to go in the trash. Because it’s wet with toilet and feces water.”
This single mom of three is now out of hundreds of dollars worth of clothes, sheets and her kids’ toys.
Why? Sewage water spewed all over her apartment.
Jasmine Banu moved into her second unit with Decatur Housing Authority two months ago.
She says shortly after she noticed her toilet would overflow and shift off it’s base.
She says she submitted a maintenance request a month ago and no one came to fix the issue.
Last night, the toilet overflowed, leaking all over the bathroom, hallway and into her kids’ bedroom.
Banu says someone came to reseal the toilet to the ground after WAFF reached out to the Decatur Housing Authority Tuesday.
“It makes me feel like less of a human. I feel like they treat me as if I am not another human living on this earth. You should be more selfless and literally care about more people and how they live. Nothing is going to change if we do not speak up,” Banu said.
Banu is not the first person to voice complaints over living conditions at Decatur Housing Authority.
We reached out to the Decatur Housing Authority, but have not heard back.
