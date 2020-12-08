Clear & chilly night ahead with warmer temps for the rest of the week

Clear skies remain in place overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 20s to low 30s, expect areas of frost and some patchy fog to develop.
A nice warming trend will prevail for the rest of the workweek as the wind will shift to the south. Wednesday will be sunny with high temperatures back above average in the middle to upper 50s. A few clouds will move in for Wednesday night with low temperatures falling into the middle 30s.
Thursday and Friday also look fantastic with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures back in the low to middle 60s, take advantage of the mild temps!
We are tracking a cold front moving in from the west on Saturday morning. This cold front will bring widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms across North Alabama throughout the day Saturday into Sunday late morning, most communities should see ¼” to ¾” of rainfall by Sunday morning. Cooler air will surge in behind the front on Sunday with clearing skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Next week looks to be cool and somewhat unsettled with additional chances for rain showers.
