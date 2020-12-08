CASA volunteers making 250 cold and flu kits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Employees and volunteers with the nonprofit organization CASA of Madison County need your help!
They are trying to provide cold and flu kits for more than 250 vulnerable people in our community.
CASA volunteers spent time Monday, December 8th assembling potential life-saving materials for seniors and vulnerable people throughout Madison County.
Every cold and flu kit comes with PPE, a first aid kit, sugar-free cough drops, and a lot of other items you use when getting sick.
“We don’t have dollars for this. We are totally dependent on donations. This is not something we have budgeted for, nobody budgeted for this, it just has to happen. We want to see it happen through community donations. Our volunteers are great about going out there and delivering these items to clients,” said CASA Executive Director Ann Anderson.
Each kit costs a lot of money.
“It’s about $25-$30 per kit,” said Anderson.
More important than the value and cost of each kit is the fact that a lot of the items can still be hard for people to find, especially people where it’s not safe for them to leave their home or they don’t have the ability to leave their own home and go shopping.
“Many of them honestly cannot get out to purchase them, they can’t find the items, and they can’t afford to buy them,” said Anderson.
This year’s care package is more important than ever!
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.