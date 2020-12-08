Car catches fire in Madison County wreck

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are on the scene of a car wreck that led to a dangerous fire Tuesday night.
According to Madison County deputies, a car was traveling down highway 231 when a deputy attempted to pull the driver over.
We’re told the vehicle refused to stop and led deputies on a chase. Eventually, the vehicle crashed in the Hazel Green area, and caught fire.
Deputies say they pulled two people out of the burning vehicle. The condition of those suspects is unknown at this time
Authorities are still investigating and expect to file charges.
