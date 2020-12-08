Athens City School Board votes on historic superintendent, high school principal

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens City Schools named its new superintendent Tuesday night.
This comes after former superintendent Trey Holladay was the subject of an FBI investigation.
Back in June, we were there as FBI agents seized computers and documents from his home.
The investigation could be connected to the district overpaying staff and administration but we’ve never gotten a clear answer from the FBI or the district.
And Holladay has not been charged. The investigation continues.
When Holladay left the district, Beth Patton became the interim superintendent.
Tuesday night, the school board voted to offer the job to Patton.
They also hired a new principal for Athens High School.
Both candidates are making history.
The first female superintendent and the first black high school principal; Beth Patton and Willie Moore tell us they are thrilled to take on these new roles.
“We all want to see people who look like us in leadership rules. It’s definitely something we want all of our children to know, we can do anything we set out minds to,” Patton said.
Tuesday night, the school board decided to not conduct any interviews and give the job to the woman who’s been at the helm since June during a chaotic time.
It comes after the district decided on a $250,000 separation agreement with Holladay in October, avoiding a lengthy, drawn out investigation process.
“Beth is going to provide that stability that we need right now and that calm leadership to get us through this point,” school board president Russell Johnson said.
“Everybody is behind Beth, all the teachers are behind her. The community has flooded my email with just glowing endorsements for Beth. She’s what our system needs right now as we’re going through some of these difficult times,” he explained.
Johnson says she has already shown she can do the job well.
“With COVID going on the first thing we told her, we said, we want to open those schools in august and keep them open. She put together a plan and if you look at our numbers it’s been highly successful,” Johnson said.
Patton first started with the district 29 years ago as an elementary school teacher.
“It just means the world. I’ve put my heart into education and into this community my whole life and I just appreciate that they see that and they value that,” Patton said.
Willie Moore has been leading Athens High School as the interim principal for the past month.
He tells us he is excited to continue developing meaningful connections with the students.
“It’s an indescribable feeling knowing that they are willing to trust me with the education and leadership of this school and that in itself hasn’t gone unnoticed,” Moore said.
The school board will vote on her new contract and make it official at the next board meeting on December 17.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.