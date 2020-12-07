Athens Main Street hosts Sippin’ Cider event on Saturday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Calling all taste testers, cider connoisseurs and the ultimate Christmas shoppers!
Athens Main Street is hosting it’s 10th annual Sippin’ Cider Festival this Saturday, December 12th!
This weekend, locals are invited to visit historic, downtown Athens for the beloved holiday event. Warm up by the fire with a cup of cider, enjoy live music, take a free carriage ride and shop local for the best holiday gifts.
If you’ve been waiting for a Hallmark movie moment this holiday season, this is your chance!
Beginning at 5 p.m., participating merchants will offer sample tastings of their favorite cider recipe. Guests can vote by a paperless ballot for their favorite and by the end of the night, one cider will reign supreme.
The cider with most votes wins the coveted Cider Cup and of course, bragging rights for the entire year.
“This event is always a favorite for our community. The cider is fantastic, and so is the shopping! Plan to experience our beautiful, historic square all decked out for Christmas,” said Athens Main Street executive Director Tere Richardson.
Twenty different participants are entering their own recipes for the competition this year.
Officials with Main Street Athens say that all local and state COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced including, but not limited to, physical distancing and the wearing of masks when six feet of separation cannot be maintained.
Bundle up, and head down to Athens Main Street this weekend!
