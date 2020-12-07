Investigation in cyber attack stretches into second week as students return to class

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School students are getting back to learning this week, after having several days off because of a cyber security threat.
The only hitch, no devices. As the investigation into the possible ransomware attack continues, HCS administrators are still asking students to keep their laptops off and stay away from school platforms.
Students enrolled in traditional learning will be back in the classroom using pen and paper, while students in the Huntsville Virtual Academy will be picking up packets of assignments to do at home.
Over the weekend, an HCS spokesperson said the school system’s I.T. Department worked with a team of cyber security experts to continue investigating the cyber security threat.
Huntsville City Schools is continuing to keep the details of the investigation under wraps, we’ll update with new information when it becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.