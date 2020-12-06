What the House of Representatives voting to decriminalize marijuana at federal level means for Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The House of Representatives passed a controversial bill, to decriminalize and tax marijuana at the federal level.
This is the first time a bill like this has passed in Congress.
Local attorney Nick Lough said this is a historical moment, but it’s going to take time to really see if and when it will affect Alabamians.
The bill that the house passed yesterday would remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act and eliminate criminal penalties for individuals who manufacture, distribute or possess marijuana.
It also includes creating a process to remove prior convictions, known as expungement, and conduct sentencing review hearings for federal cannabis offenses.
In Alabama, marijuana is completely illegal.
So what does this mean for Alabamians if it becomes law?
“Obviously this legislation is federally based so we’re just going to have to wait and see what federal law is and what state law is regarding marijuana to see how we then need to react to this,” said Lough.
For Alabama it’s a waiting game he said.
“Lets kind of see where all the chips fall. I think we know what’s going to happen with this specific legislation in congress right now but let’s see what happens in Montgomery moving forward. There may be changes there may not. We just don’t know,” said Lough.
Over the years, there have been several decriminalization bills discussed and debated, but none have become law.
In 2019, the Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approved SB 98, a decriminalization bill that would have reduced the penalty for possession of up to an ounce of marijuana to a fine of up to $250.
The House version, HB 96, was voted down in committee, 5-6, and the full Senate did not vote on the bill.
In 2020 Sen. Bobby Singleton introduced a similar decriminalization bill — SB 267 — but it did not receive a vote or committee hearing before the legislature’s early adjournment.
“The states and the feds are in this tug of war and everyone is just trying to see what’s going to happen. Where it goes from here is anyone’s guess we just don’t know,” said Lough.
TAG: North Alabama house representatives Aderholt and Brooks voted against the bill passed yesterday. There are a lot of unanswered questions because this bill isn’t signed sealed and delivered. It’s in the hands of the Senate who have to vote on it.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.