Temporary road closure near Heart of Huntsville Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting on Monday December 7, roads near Heart of Huntsville Drive will be temporary closed.
Weather permitting, contractors with City of Huntsville Engineering Division will perform water main construction between Clinton Avenue and Constellation Drive. Roads will be temporary closed from December 7 to December 12.
Heart of Huntsville Drive will be closed to a single lane with flagmen present to assist motorists. Traffic will be limited to a single alternating direction with lengthy delays possible.
Motorists are encouraged to take alternative routes.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.