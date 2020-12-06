From the 50s to the 30s, a look at your Sunday evening and workweek

A mild evening is in store for us as we end our weekend.
Temperatures reached the upper 50s for most, and some, off to our west, even saw the 60s this afternoon. As we close our Sunday evening, temperatures will slip into the middle to lower 30s for the overnight hours into your Monday.
A few of us may see some isolated showers move through this evening, but they will be out of here by that morning commute tomorrow.
Monday will have a brisk wind from the north, capping our highs in the 40s. It looks like a cold morning, afternoon and evening for the start to your workweek.
Sunshine for the next stretch of days will help the Valley warm up with temperatures near, or at 60 by late week.
The second week, stretching into the middle of your December, is looking mild with highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.