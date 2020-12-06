Outstanding holiday dining experience at Gaylord Opryland

“We have over 18 food and beverage outlets in the resort, but during the holidays, we bring in a lot of extra special surprises for our guests. We’re right here in gingerbread decorating corner. Guests can come down here, build a gingerbread house. This year, we’ve added a bakery, so sweet treats from pastry chef are now available in this area as well,” said Henry. “One of the interesting things we did this year that really went over well with our guests was bringing back Frosties, which is our, I want to call it a pop-up bar, restaurant experience. We actually convert our Finley’s restaurant into a tacky Christmas bar and restaurant. So, there’s tacky Christmas sweaters by the staff. There’s crazy garland and tinsel and tacky decorations all over the bar. So, it’s one of the favorite places that our guests have to eat during the year. And then throughout the resort you’ll find pop-up bar experiences with cocktails that are made freshly by our mixologists and our food and beverage director, so those are a big hit as well.”