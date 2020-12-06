More freezing fog this morning; More clouds but mild today

After the morning fog mixes out as we warm up we will have a fairly pleasant and mild Sunday with partly cloudy skies and high temps in the middle 50s, the wind will be light out of the southwest. A weak disturbance will move across the Tennessee Valley later tonight bringing in more cloud cover and a chance at some isolated showers. Some showers will linger overnight into Monday morning with lows in the mid-30s, areas of fog will develop yet again for the morning commute.