More freezing fog this morning; More clouds but mild today

A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY is in effect for all counties until 9:00 AM CST. Areas of dense fog have developed overnight and with morning temperatures below freezing some icy spots may be possible on bridges and overpasses, fog can be locally dense with visibility less than ¼ mile in some locations.
After the morning fog mixes out as we warm up we will have a fairly pleasant and mild Sunday with partly cloudy skies and high temps in the middle 50s, the wind will be light out of the southwest. A weak disturbance will move across the Tennessee Valley later tonight bringing in more cloud cover and a chance at some isolated showers. Some showers will linger overnight into Monday morning with lows in the mid-30s, areas of fog will develop yet again for the morning commute.
The work week will start of mostly cloudy on Monday with a slight chance at seeing an isolated rain shower or two, highs will be cooler in the middle 40s with a breezy northwest wind gusting over 15 mph at times.
Despite the cooler temps on Monday and Tuesday the rest of the workweek looks fantastic! Skies will be mainly sunny for the Wednesday through Friday period with warmer than average temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We are tracking another system that will likely bring rain showers for next weekend into the following workweek.
Looking at some of the longer range forecast, mid-December could be quite chilly… check back for the latest updates.
