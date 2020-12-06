Mark Russell Recreation Center to hold ribbon-cutting of $6 million facility and playground

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On December 7, Mayor Tommy Battle and the City’s Parks & Recreation Department will hold a ribbon-cutting on to open the Mark Russell Recreation Center.
Officials with the City of Huntsville said, the $6 million, 26,000 square foot recreation center will serve the growing Cove area of Huntsville. The center will feature a walking and jogging trail, volleyball and pickleball, weight and fitness areas, a community activity room, two lighted (LED) and irrigated multipurpose fields, and two gymnasiums for basketball.
WAFF is told that this facility will help serve more than 1,250 Eastern League sports participants.
An additional highlight for children and families is the first phase of a $1 million playground featuring a treehouse/log cabin structure with a cave, waterfall and rock climber, swings, slides, sunshades, benches and picnic area. More playground amenities in phase two will be announced at the ribbon cutting.
Funding partners for the playground include the City of Huntsville, Madison County Commission, and the Grow Cove community organization.
