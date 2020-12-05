Trial date set for Limestone County Sheriff facing theft, ethics charges

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A new trial date is set for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. He’s facing numerous theft and ethics charges.
Blakely’s case will go before a jury on March 29th. He’s accused of misappropriating campaign and county funds and using his influence to get loans. He was supposed to stand trial back in March but that was delayed due to the pandemic.
Sheriff Blakely pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.
