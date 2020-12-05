Sunny for your Saturday, with clear skies headed into the evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gorgeous evening here in north Alabama, but growing chillier as sunset approaches.
Clear skies for your evening with a mild wind from the northwest. Lows overnight will dip into the lower 30s for most, with patchy fog. Late tonight into early Sunday, expect visibility to be low at times and driving conditions to be less than ideal.
Sunday, we will see sunshine, but with a healthy dose of cloud coverage throughout your morning and afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 50s making for a comfortable weekend day.
We will have a slight chance at rain for both Sunday and Monday, with Monday seeing a dip in temperatures.
A mixture of the 40s, 50s and 60s are in store for your second week of December with a good stretch of sunny days to come.
