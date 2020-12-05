Holiday getaway at Gaylord Opryland

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re looking for some holiday fun, look no further than Gaylord Opryland.
Director of Marketing and PR, Tammy Henry, tells WAFF 48 about all the amusing activities you can experience during your getaway.
“If you lined up all the events that we have back to back, it would take you over 17 hours to do everything,” said Henry.
Some of the events include snowtubing and ice skating at the resort’s winter wonderland, Pinetop, walking through an interactive I Love Christmas Movies exhibit and soaking in all the holiday magic through riverboat and carriage rides around the resort.
“We like to say we offer so much Christmas… From dining to the events to relaxing… There’s just everything you could imagine is right here under one roof,” said Henry.
While many traditions are carrying on, the holiday magic at Gaylord Opryland is looking a little different this year.
“This is our 37th annual A Country Christmas, and it’s definitely different, but we were committed to making sure that we offered something special and magical for those guests who come here year after year. And so, we put together in accordance with Marriot’s Commitment to Clean program, new health and cleaning and safety protocols,” Henry said. “That includes of course social distancing and limited capacities for events as well as everyone’s required to wear a face covering ages two and older both indoors and outdoors at all of our events. And then lastly, for a touchless experience, we have all of the tickets available online. There are no box offices this year, so you have to book everything in advance.”
To learn more and to get your tickets for this special holiday getaway, visit christmasatgaylordopryland.com.
