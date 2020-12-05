Holiday Art Marketplace in Downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Arts Huntsville is hosting a holiday marketplace in Downtown Huntsville today.
The Holiday Art Marketplace will take place on November 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is located in front of the Von Braun Center on Monroe Street. The Holiday Art Marketplace will be free of charge and will feature various pieces of artwork.
According to Arts Huntsville, visitors can stop by the Von Braun Center to enjoy SEC Football Games in the Mars Music Hall and the NEACA Craft Fair in the South Hall.
Join in to find unique handmade art for the holiday season.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.