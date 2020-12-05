Foggy start with sun and 50s this afternoon

A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY is in effect for most counties until 8:00 AM CST. Areas of dense fog have developed overnight and with morning temperatures below freezing some icy spots may be possible on bridges and overpasses, fog can be locally dense with visibility less than ¼ mile in some locations.
After the morning fog mixes out as we warm up we will have a fairly pleasant and mild Saturday with mostly sunny skies and high temps in the low to middle 50s. Skies remain clear overnight with lows falling into the middle 30s, areas of dense fog will again be possible. Sunday will see more cloud cover but temps will again manage to make it into the mid-50s which is seasonal for early December.
The work week will start of mostly cloudy on Monday with a slight chance at seeing an isolated rain shower or two, highs will be cooler in the middle 40s. Despite the cooler temps on Monday and Tuesday the rest of the workweek looks fantastic! Skies will be mainly sunny for the Wednesday through Friday period with warmer than average temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
We are tracking another system that will likely bring rain showers for next weekend. Looking at some of the longer range forecast, mid-December could be quite chilly… check back for the latest updates.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.