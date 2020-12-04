The University of Alabama in Huntsville is working to help develop medicine to fight COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville is working to help produce a medicine to help people who are diagnosed with COVID-19.
As of now, this project is still in the beginning stages.
Dr. Jerome Baudry with the University of Alabama in Huntsville said producing a drug is often a lengthy process, but one they’re working to speed up.
“It takes a long time usually. Like 10 to 15 years to come up with a drug,” Dr. Baudry said. “What normally is done in test tubes to see what has worked against the virus.”
Dr. Baudry is now using what he describes as super computers to jump start the development process for a potential pharmaceutical drug. So far, his team has gone through about 50,000 natural compounds and narrowed down about 125 of those that could be effective against COVID-19.
Some of those compounds are now being sent to a lab out of state for further testing.
“If the compounds that we sent work well in petri dishes then they can be tested in animal models and mice,” Dr. Baudry said.
