UAH junior reflects on college life in a pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At the University of Alabama in Huntsville, students have been juggling hybrid classes and remote classes, all while living through a pandemic.
Joshua Thompson, a junior Aerospace Engineering major at UAH is taking almost all online classes. The hardest part for him is not having one-on-one interactions with teachers and learning such high-level material solely on a computer.
“It’s definitely a different experience taking things completely online,” Thompson said. “It’s doable but it’s a lot more work than going to class, getting information there and then going back and studying.”
Thompson takes two hybrid classes that meet once a week. He’s also in some campus clubs that have been meeting online. But other than that, he’s at work or in his apartment catching up on lectures. He says some professors record their lectures and let students watch on their own time.
“I work most of the day and then after work that’s when I’ll come home and watch lectures that were recorded,” Thompson said. “It takes a lot of time management.”
At the end of the day, Thompson says you have to be willing to learn a lot of material on your own and stay on a schedule.
“The hardest part is probably you lose that one-on-one interaction with the teacher,” Thompson said. “They still have office hours but it is online so it’s still kind of a disconnect. And you also lose meeting people in the classroom and then creating study groups. You kind of lose that easy study group connection, it’s much harder to find study groups to figure things out together.”
Overall, Thompson feels he has learned how to manage his time, all while finding safe things to do outdoors!
“I have been doing a lot of hiking and fishing,” Thompson said. “A bunch of socially-spaced fun events…you just have to get out of the house because if you don’t, that’s a recipe for disaster.”
The Fall 2020 semester at UAH ends Dec. 11.
