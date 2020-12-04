UAB expert explains how COVID-19 vaccines are not being rushed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It will be some time before COVID-19 vaccines are readily available to the public, but there are already people who are concerned about taking it.
Scientists want people to know that this is a situation where all hands were on deck with one goal, and it was to make a safe vaccine.
“From a safety standpoint and making sure the vaccines work, we are not cutting corners,” said Dr. David Kimberlin, an infectious disease specialist and pediatrician at UAB.
As COVID-19 began to spread in Wuhan China and beyond, scientists got to work immediately on a vaccine.
“We are doing it the exact same way that we’ve always done it with the very safe and effective vaccines we’ve always had, we’re just doing it faster.”
The vaccines still have to go through the tests and trials that every vaccine goes through.
“We need to celebrate how far we’ve come and how fast we’ve gotten here and how fast we’ve gotten here amidst the worst pandemic the world has seen in over a century,” said Dr. Kimberlin.
Still, he adds it’s understandable that some people, especially historically maligned minority populations, have concerns.
“The way I think we address that is with the facts, how these vaccines have been developed, how they’ve been tested, not just in white men but in older people, younger people, not children yet, younger adults, white people, black people, other people of color.”
He says listening to those concerns will be crucial.
