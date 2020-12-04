Suspect in multiple Shoals robberies arrested

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A man suspected in at least three local robberies, including one in which the robber was shot by a convenience store clerk, has turned himself in, authorities said.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, Jirehn Jones is facing two robbery charges in Sheffield and one in Tuscumbia, Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said.
He bonded out Wednesday night on $30,000 bail per case, for a total of $90,000, Logan said.
Jones’ attorney, Tim Case, said his client turned himself in to the Colbert County Jail on Wednesday evening.
“I’ve been retained by Mr. Jones and his family to represent him,” Case said. “We’re looking into the accusations.”
In addition, McKayla McGarity faces robbery charges and remains in the Tuscumbia City Jail, which is where female county prisoners are housed, Logan said.
Both are suspects in other robberies in the Shoals, authorities said.
Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said Jones is a suspect in two recent robberies, and he is relieved that no innocent people were killed in the incidents.
“It was different circumstances, but I’m glad that he was eventually caught and off the streets before anyone else got hurt,” Terry said.
“It’s still an active investigation for us, and I’m pretty sure a couple of other agencies,” Logan said. “I commend the investigators on this case, especially lead investigator Daniel Murmer.”
Authorities said Jones was shot during a robbery at the Fuel City convenience store on U.S. 72. The bullet struck Jones in the shoulder then hit his lung.
He was treated at Huntsville Hospital and turned himself in following his release from the hospital.
Logan said a handgun was found at the scene of a crash that occurred at the intersection of West Avalon Avenue and South Montgomery Avenue near Helen Keller Hospital shortly after the Fuel City robbery occurred.
McGarity was the driver of the vehicle in that crash, authorities said.
Logan said McGarity has also been charged with tampering with evidence for attempting to hide money that was taken during the robbery.
Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck said Jones is suspected of committing two robberies in his city. Florence Police Sgt. Jason Fort said the city has three recent unsolved convenience store robberies, but he did not identify Jones as a suspect.
