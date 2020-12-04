Soggy start to Friday before colder & clearer skies this weekend

Steady showers are moving through the Valley this morning as the low-pressure system from the Gulf is moving through the Southeast. That is bringing some periods of moderate rainfall which could mean some slick roads for the morning commute. Morning temperatures are the warmest they have been all week, hanging into the low to mid 40s even a few 50s, but this won’t last. Rain will be likely for most of us through 10 to 11am today with the heaviest of the rain out of the Valley by early afternoon. A few isolated showers or sprinkles will remain for some into the afternoon, but it will mainly be clouds that linger. Temperatures will drop as the winds shift to the northwest behind the system and we will see a colder weekend from there.