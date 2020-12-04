Soggy start to Friday before colder & clearer skies this weekend

Happy Friday! Grab the umbrella because you’ll need it today!
Steady showers are moving through the Valley this morning as the low-pressure system from the Gulf is moving through the Southeast. That is bringing some periods of moderate rainfall which could mean some slick roads for the morning commute. Morning temperatures are the warmest they have been all week, hanging into the low to mid 40s even a few 50s, but this won’t last. Rain will be likely for most of us through 10 to 11am today with the heaviest of the rain out of the Valley by early afternoon. A few isolated showers or sprinkles will remain for some into the afternoon, but it will mainly be clouds that linger. Temperatures will drop as the winds shift to the northwest behind the system and we will see a colder weekend from there.
Overnight temperatures will be back near freezing tonight and, if there are any clouds to start the day on Saturday, we could see a few flurries at daybreak. Other than that, it looks like a dry but chilly weekend with temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s. A few passing clouds are possible both days but overall, it looks like we will see plenty of sunshine for any of those holiday festivities! Our next chance at precipitation will come overnight Sunday into Monday but there are still a lot of questions on that so stay tuned.
