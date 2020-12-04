Rain on the way out for your Friday afternoon

Rain is still in the Valley, but slowly on its way out. For those of us that are beginning to dry up, overcast skies and the 50s are in store for the remaining afternoon hours.
As this rain begins to finally clear, we will drop into the 30s for the overnight with leftover cloud coverage. Waking up for your Saturday will be a bit chilly but sunshine will help us to warm up throughout the morning.
Your weekend overall, looks pleasant and in the 50s. Comfortable for both Saturday and Sunday.
Monday we see more rain chances roll into the Valley with temperatures also taking a hit. We will have to get through a couple of cooler days in the 40s, before we get back to the 50s late next week.
Your extended forecast will look a little warmer as we head towards the middle of December.
