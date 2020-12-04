Panthers, Tigers, win state titles

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Valley brought home a pair of High School Football State Championships.
Mars Hill Bible won their second State Title in the last three years, beating Abbeville 56-14.
The game was never in doubt as the Panthers led 20-0 at the half. They added 20 points in the second quarter, 22 points in the third quarter, and 14 points in the fourth quarter. Mars Hill amassed 521 yards of total offense in the contest.
“It was no different than what we play every week,” Mars Hill Head Coach Darrell Higgins said during the postgame press conference. “These guys come out ready to play and ready to practice. I just want them to play their best on the big stage which is hard to do a lot of times, so i was happy to see them go out and play the way they’ve been playing all year on the big stage.”
The Fayetteville Tigers held off Tennessee State power, South Pittsburg, to win their first ever Tennessee State Championship, 21-14. The game’s MVP KJ Jackson showed why his future is bright with the Tigers. Jackson rushed for 210 yards and 2 Touchdowns on 30 carries.
“That’s a blessing,” Jackson said after the game. “I’m glad we’re bringing it back to the city. We were the underdogs. We’re a little town, but they recognize that we’re on top. That team that I play with this year and obviously these seniors they are a blessing. I love everything they did, the seniors had great leadership all year.”
