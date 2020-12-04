Lincoln County High School returns to virtual learning due to COVID-19

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN. (WAFF) - All students at Lincoln County High School will return to virtual learning for the rest of the semester due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Beginning December 7th, all students will remain virtual for the remainder of the semester which ends on December 18th. Students are expected to return to in-person learning following Christmas break.
School officials say this decision comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines impacting students and staff across the district.
The announcement was made in a Facebook post from the district, Friday afternoon.
