Lincoln County High School returns to virtual learning due to COVID-19

Lincoln County High School (Source: WAFF)
By Anna Mahan | December 4, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 5:59 PM

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN. (WAFF) - All students at Lincoln County High School will return to virtual learning for the rest of the semester due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Beginning December 7th, all students will remain virtual for the remainder of the semester which ends on December 18th. Students are expected to return to in-person learning following Christmas break.

School officials say this decision comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines impacting students and staff across the district.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post from the district, Friday afternoon.

Over the last several weeks we have seen a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines to staff and students alike...

Posted by Lincoln County Schools - TN on Friday, December 4, 2020

