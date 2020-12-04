LifeSouth Comunity Blood Center holds “Joy of Giving” blood drive Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Madison is having a community blood drive called “Joy of Giving” on Saturday.
Something special about LifeSouth is that every drop of blood donated will go solely to North Alabama hospitals.
LifeSouth supplies seventeen North Alabama hospitals with the proper amount of quality blood to provide to trauma patients, cancer patients seeking life-saving treatment from blood products, and more.
When you donate blood at LifeSouth, you are saving lives within your own community.
The event will have a Santa in attendance, prizes and more.
Some of the prizes those in attendance have the chance to win include Air Pods, a Roku TV, an air fryer, toaster oven, and so much more.
The event will take place at 8190 Madison Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
