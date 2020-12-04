Jackson County Children’s Advocacy Center seeking donations

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Children’s Advocacy Center opened its doors in August of 2019.
Since then, workers have served more than 160 child victims and provided free services to meet their needs.
All of that is made possible through grants and fundraisers.
“We also do forensic interviews if there has been allegations of sexual abuse or severe neglect. The children are put in a non-threatening environment by trained forensic interviewer, which can help come to determine if the allegations are true or not,” said Tim Haston, treasurer.
Due to COVID-19 and grant cuts, Haston said the center’s budget was reduced by 25 percent.
He said they also had to recently cancel fundraisers and eliminate an employee position.
“We missed our Change for a Change fundraiser. That’s where we do water bottles and a lot of that money comes from the school and people just drop their loose change in water bottles. That earns us about $6,000 a year and that fundraiser totally went away this year.”
Currently, Haston said with COVID-19 cases on the rise and more funding cuts expected from the Senate, he is hopeful to get as many donations as possible.
“The Senate is looking to cut VOCA considerably, so the importance of local support will become much more evident as we work to keep this facility open,” said Haston.
He said the center is seeking donations to meet a goal of $50, 000 by the end of the year to make up for lost revenue.
If you would like to donate to the Children’s Advocacy Center, you may contact their Treasurer, Tim Haston at Peoples Independent Bank, 820 South Broad Street, Scottsboro, Ala. 35768 / 256-259-8844.
Or you can donate directly by mail.
Send a check payable to Jackson County Children’s Advocacy Center, P.O. Box 902, Scottsboro, Ala. 35768.
Your donations are 501(c)(3) tax-deductible.
