Huntsville Hospital one of the first in Alabama to get COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If a COVID-19 vaccine is approved, it will soon be on the way to north Alabama.
The Huntsville Hospital Health System announced today it is on the list to be one of the first hospitals in the state to receive and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine, once one is approved by the FDA.
An official with Huntsville Hospital said the health system expects to receive 6,825 doses of the vaccine in the first round of distribution.
So are all of the hospitals in the system receiving the vaccine and if so, when are they getting them? That information hasn’t been released yet.
The health system has hospitals in Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Decatur, Sheffield, Moulton, Guntersville, Boaz and Red Bay.
According to a release from Huntsville Hospital on Friday, the first round of the vaccine is designated for front-line healthcare workers and the hospitals will follow their guidelines regarding who receives the vaccine.
Huntsville Hospital officials also mentioned they are working closely with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Hospital Association to coordinate activities with State and Federal requirements.
