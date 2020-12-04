Habitat for Humanity of Madison County building brand new subdivision

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Habitat for Humanity of Madison County has a big project in the works.
They recently received $18,000 from the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville to go towards their latest project of building a whole new subdivision for low income families.
Habitat’s whole goal is to provide affordable housing for these families.
Executive Director Myra Sanderson says they will have 31 houses when all the work is finished.
Families who are selected for a Habitat home will have to put in sweat equity hours, attend educational classes, prepare for home ownership and will eventually have to pay Habitat mortgage back.
“The classes range everywhere from construction 101 to a six week class that teaches them about budgeting finances,” Sanderson said.
Four homes in this subdivision are complete with families living in them.
Sanderson says this holiday season is very special to them.
“This will be their first Christmas in their new homes. At this time of year when everyone is so excited to have a place where they can be celebrating their holidays, these families are thrilled that they now have a home in which to do that with their children,” Sanderson said.
Habitat is looking for volunteers who are passionate about affordable housing to help complete this neighborhood.
They are also hoping for 100 donors to pledge to give $30 a month for the next year.
