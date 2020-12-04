Downtown Florence Christmas tree lighting the legacy of Shoals native

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s Christmas time in Downtown Florence! This is the third year the city will have a tree in there.
This year, the city’s tree holds extra significance.
The tree was lit up in memory of Linda VanSandt.
The tree sits on North Court Street, just south of the University of North Alabama. It was placed here three years ago after years of being at Wilson Park with the help of VanSandt.
She was a Florence Beautification Board member who first suggested bringing back the tradition.
Unfortunately, she died in May, of cancer.
Her son John VanSandt said it’s great to see her legacy light up downtown
“I hope people really enjoy it and we’ve gotten so much feedback from all kinds of people who ride by it on almost a daily basis. It feels really good in knowing that she was instrumental in getting that traditional back,” said VanSandt.
Wilson Park in downtown is also decorated and Florence’s Tinsel Trail opened December 4th!
The Christmas Spirit is really showing in Florence!
