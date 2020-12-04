9 dead, over 100 tested positive of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County nursing home facility

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - El Reposo in Lauderdale County has had more than 100 positive COVID-19 cases in residents and staff members, and unfortunately some deaths.
Nine residents inside the El Reposo Nursing facility have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
A total of 105 people associated with the facility, fifty-three people are residents and 52 people are employees.
John Matson with Alabama nursing home association said nursing homes are a reflection of its community and how its weighing with COVID-19.
“What we’ve noticed anecdotally as an association is once there’s an outbreak in a particular area you can usually estimate that in one to two weeks there will be outbreaks in nursing home areas so as Alabama has seen a surge or wave of covid-19 cases we’ve noticed more nursing homes reporting covid-19 cases,” said Matson.
Nursing home officials sent a statement about the facility’s infection control protocols, saying it followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the state department of public health.
The statement also outlined additional health screening measures that include temperature checks and handwashing.
Nursing homes were at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak in the spring, both locally and nationally. The virus spread widely among residents who were vulnerable because of their age and health conditions.
Helen Keller Hospital CEO Kyle Buchanan says they are working closely with local facilities as the numbers are starting to peak again
“We have calls with them regularly, zoom calls actually to work through their challenges and we’re all extremely stranded right now with the cases they have, but we work extremely close with them to make sure they get the post appropriate care at the most appropriate location,”
A spokesperson from the nursing home says all residents and families have been notified of the outbreak.
