Athens Utilities Customer Accounts building closed until December 8 due to COVID-19

Athens Utilities Customer Accounts building closed until December 8 due to COVID-19
Athens Utilities (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 4, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 10:44 AM

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Utilities Customer Accounts location on South Jefferson Street will be closed Friday due to COVID-19 protocols.

Beginning at 11 a.m. and running until December 8 at 8 a.m., customers will not be able to make in-person or drive-thru payments at this location.

Customers can make payments in the following ways:

  • Pay online at www.athens-utilities.com. The online company that provides this service does charge a one-time use fee.
  • Mail bill stub with payment to City of Athens Utilities, P.O. Box 830200, Birmingham, AL, 35283-0200.
  • Place bill stub with payment in the night box at the facility at 508 South Jefferson Street.
  • Pay by phone by calling toll free 1-855-760-0921. The company that provides this service does charge a one-time use fee.
  • Pay by bank draft (no fee). Forms are available:
    Online at  www.athens-utilities.com

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.