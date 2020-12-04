Athens food drive giving away 40,000 pounds of food

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - If you need some help putting food on the table, folks over in Athens want to help.
Refuge Church is partnering with One Generation Away and some others to distribute 40,000 pounds of free groceries on December 5th!
It’s happening in the Athens Middle School Parking Lot off Highway 31 and starts at 9 a.m.
Groceries will be given out until food is gone and the event is rain or shine.
The giveaway is happening drive-thru style, so you’re asked to stay in your car, and have your trunk open with space cleared for food.
They’re also still looking for volunteers to help distribute food. Volunteers are asked to arrive at 8 a.m., park on the south side and dress appropriate for the weather!
