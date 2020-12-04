Alabama A&M students share senior year experience during the pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A&M officials have canceled the in-person fall commencement ceremony next week, due to the recent surge in COVID cases in the Huntsville area and throughout the state.
For some seniors, this news was heartbreaking, for others it was relieving.
“It’s caused a lot of stress especially being a graduating senior,” A&M student Tamia Barnes said. “I would rather walk in the spring since we haven’t been getting much information about graduation anyway.”
Barnes is a computer science major with a concentration in cybersecurity. She’s been taking online classes the entire semester and finds it challenging to keep up with all of the assignments.
“Usually when we’re in class we’ll do certain labs and turn them in that day,” Barnes said. “But now it seems like we have a whole bunch of assignments all at once. So we’ve definitely been busy.”
Barnes said she misses being on campus and socializing, especially with her teachers.
“The teachers have been doing very well with responding back to emails, in my opinion, but you also have that relationship with your professors,” Barnes said. “Going to their office and talking to them about a certain project or something, so it’s kind of hard for me because I like to do that and I’m very close to some of my professors but can’t do that in-person anymore.”
A&M senior Jarvis Davis feels the same way. He’s also a computer science major with a packed day-to-day schedule taking online classes.
The greatest challenge for him has been getting in touch with his professors and not being able to meet them in-person.
“Getting in touch with people you need to get in touch with whenever there’s something urgent that you need done...you can’t just go to their office hours if there’s a paper you need signed or a problem I’m having, I can’t just go to their office and get it fixed.”
As seniors, Davis and Barnes are preparing for the next step in their lives, which is even more stressful during a pandemic.
“I actually had an internship last summer and wasn’t able to do it because of COVID,” Barnes said. “So it definitely put a toll one me when it comes to looking for jobs.”
Barnes said she is thankful for the Career Development Center which has been hosting virtual career fairs and mock interviews.
Although the in-person fall commencement ceremony is canceled, students will still be able to officially graduate as long as they have completed their degree requirements.
